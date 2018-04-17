Listen Live

Gen-X Summer Concert Tour 2018

BUCKCHERRY, P.O.D., LIT And ALIEN ANT FARM

By Host Blogs, Local, Music

 

Just announced!  One of the most fun shows you’ll get a chance to see this summer, and it’s coming to Barrie!  Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm have joined forces for the Gen-X Summer Tour, a 33 City tour that starts in Milwaukee in late June.

Earlier this morning the ROCK 95 Morning Crew announced that the Gen-X Tour will stop down at Maverick’s Music Hall in the City’s downtown on July 31st.

Be listening with ROCK 95 this week for a special pre-sale this week and a chance to Beat the Box Office to WIN tickets to the show before they even go on sale!

 

Related posts

SUMMERTIME BLUES (DAY 2)

SUMMERTIME BLUES FESTIVAL (DAY 1)

Rock 95 Presents: GEN X SUMMER TOUR 2018 Featuring Buckcherry, P.O.D., LIT & Alien Ant Farm