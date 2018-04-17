Gen-X Summer Concert Tour 2018

Just announced! One of the most fun shows you’ll get a chance to see this summer, and it’s coming to Barrie! Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm have joined forces for the Gen-X Summer Tour, a 33 City tour that starts in Milwaukee in late June.

Earlier this morning the ROCK 95 Morning Crew announced that the Gen-X Tour will stop down at Maverick’s Music Hall in the City’s downtown on July 31st.

Be listening with ROCK 95 this week for a special pre-sale this week and a chance to Beat the Box Office to WIN tickets to the show before they even go on sale!