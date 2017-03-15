Gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day!

St. Patrick’s Day is on a Friday this year. How could that be a bad thing?? Everyone likes to have a little of the “Irish” in them and this Friday will be no exception with reveling happening throughout the City and going well into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

To get ready for the big day, this week you’ll want to be digging through your closets and drawers trying to find that one green outfit you have stashed away for just such an occasion. Also, very important, is to select well in advance where you want to meet up with friends. The last place you’ll want to be on St. Patrick’s Day is outside in the cold standing in a line-up waiting to get into your favorite spot, so plan to be there early. You may even have to call in “sick” for work Friday to ensure you’ll have your spot at your favorite place, and since no on will believe your sick on St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll need to start showing symptoms at work today and then of course tomorrow you’ll really need to play things up.

The good part about taking a sick day on St. Patrick’s Day is that if on Monday you’re STILL not feeling better and have to call in sick, they’ll think it’s just a continuation of what you had Friday.

Enjoy the day! Celebrate, and remember if you overdo it too much on St. Patrick’s Day, the beer won’t be the only thing that turns green! Cheers!