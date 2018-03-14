Gas Theft In Barrie

The Barrie Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect following a theft of gas that occurred just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018.

The theft had been captured on video surveillance from MacEwan Gas Bar, located at 652 Dunlop Street, West, in the City of Barrie. The suspect had made no attempt to pay for the gas, and entered the passenger side of the vehicle, and fled westbound on Dunlop Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle is described as;

Kia Optima

Four-door, white

Equipped with British Columbia licence plates “924 HNH”

The suspect is described as;

Female, white (30 to 35 yrs.)

Black glasses

Wearing a black toque, black hoodie, black winter jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to Constable Hayes of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2691, mcarlson@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com