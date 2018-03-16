Listen Live

Garfield Dunlop Vying for Provincial Tory Candidacy in Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte

Former Simcoe-North MPP Taking Another Crack At Political Life

Garfield Dunlop is taking another crack at politics. After ceding his Simcoe North seat to Patrick Brown back in 2015, the long serving politician is now vying to be the candidate for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte riding on behalf of the PC party. Dunlop had previously served as MPP for Simcoe-North from 1999 until he stepped aside. His daughter Jill Dunlop is running for the PC party in his former riding.

 

Photo courtesy: Jill Dunlop

