8 am – 1 pm

MASSIVE yard sale to be held Saturday, June 9th at 158 Tiffin Street in Barrie. Hosted by the Foxy Ladies of the Sharamazda Ladies Shrine Club, this sale includes household goods, furniture, appliances, books and jewelry along with many other items too numerous to mention. All proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Shrine Hospital in Montreal. NO EARLY BIRDS PLEASE.

BBQ peameal bacon on a bun and beverages will also be available.