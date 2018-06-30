Garage Sale
7:30 am – 1:00 pm
– House hold items (pots, pans, knifes, utensils, gadgets, etc etc etc)
– Small kitchen appliances (crock pot, mini kitchen fridge, microwave, electric kettle, popcorn machine (small kitchen appliance — not industrial size), etc, all fully functional and working)
– Roller Blades (adult size 7 – all pads as well for elbow, knee)
– A TON OF TUPPERWARE (real Tupperware, not knock off stuff – this stuff is guaranteed for life. My sister use to sell it so I have a TON of the good quality stuff!)
– Kids toys, games, clothes and misc items (outdoor ride on toys etc)
– Speaker system (surround sound)
– Keyboard -Yamaha PSR-350, works perfect cond like new
– Washing Machine – does not work currently but could be fixed. Asking $20, but flexible. Just want gone.
– X Box 360 console, controllers and games
– Game Cube console and controller
– Misc. video games, DVD’s
– Some clothing
Also will have a lemonade/snack stand!!!