Garage Sale

7:30 am – 1:00 pm

– House hold items (pots, pans, knifes, utensils, gadgets, etc etc etc)

– Small kitchen appliances (crock pot, mini kitchen fridge, microwave, electric kettle, popcorn machine (small kitchen appliance — not industrial size), etc, all fully functional and working)

– Roller Blades (adult size 7 – all pads as well for elbow, knee)

– A TON OF TUPPERWARE (real Tupperware, not knock off stuff – this stuff is guaranteed for life. My sister use to sell it so I have a TON of the good quality stuff!)

– Kids toys, games, clothes and misc items (outdoor ride on toys etc)

– Speaker system (surround sound)

– Keyboard -Yamaha PSR-350, works perfect cond like new

– Washing Machine – does not work currently but could be fixed. Asking $20, but flexible. Just want gone.

– X Box 360 console, controllers and games

– Game Cube console and controller

– Misc. video games, DVD’s

– Some clothing

Also will have a lemonade/snack stand!!!