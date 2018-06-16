Listen Live
Menu
Rock 95
Skip to content
Announcers
The Rock 95 Morning Crew
Tim Westin
Randy Richards
Jake
Jocelyn
Brenda Devine
The New Rock Hour
The New Spirit Winds
Records & Rockstars with Jeff Woods
News
News & Weather
Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes
Storm Watch, Cancellations, School Buses
5 Things You Need To Know
Mayor Jeff Lehman – In Lehman’s Terms
Queen’s Park Update with MPP Ann Hoggarth
Oro-Medonte Update with Mayor Harry Hughes
Simcoe County Chronicle with Warden Gerry Marshall
Scribes
Springwater Update with Mayor Bill French
Tech Talk
Walking The Beat
What To Do If….
Concerts
Top 500
Contests
Daily Contests
2nd Annual Rock 95’s Rock Paper Scissors Invitational!
Jackpot Radio
The Burn Your Mortgage Birthday Bash
MEDIA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Record Shop Talk
In The Community
Community Events
Community Spotlight
Garage Sales
Weekend Events Report
Contact
Advertise With Us
Garage Sale
Post navigation
<
>
June 16, 2018
25 Masters Dr, Barrie
Facebook
Twitter
10am to 4pm
Related posts
No related posts.