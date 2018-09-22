10:00am – 4:00pm

Join us on Sept 22 for the second edition of Game On! In partnership with the BPL Comic Con ®!

Be sure to stop by the Five Points Theatre presented by Pratt Homes and Development, and Barrie City Hall Rotunda, where you can re-live the nostalgia of retro video games from your childhood and also try out some exciting new VR experiences, sponsored by Vertex VR!

Vendors will be on site showcasing video games, artwork, technology and more! Meet local game developers and learn what it takes to create your own video game.

Come watch as registered participants face off in our Video Game competition and compete for a chance at winning the top prize!

Visit our Facebook Event Page for more details:

http://bit.ly/cityofbarrie-fb-gameon