Game of Thrones Wine is available in Ontario as of Today!

Created by renowned winemaker and series super-fan Bob Cabral and California’s Vintage Wine Estates, the limited-edition collection will be available online only at LCBO.com during a June 7 to June 21 presale window then in-select stores on July 12.

The Cabernet Sauvignon will remain for sale online only.

Bottles available include a rich Red Blend (Paso Robles – $29.95) representing the Three-Headed Dragon of House Targaryen, a fine golden Chardonnay (Central Coast – $29.95) symbolic of the Golden Lion of House Lannister, and an intense Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley – $74.95) expressing the Direwolf of House Stark.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16th

You can purchase the wine here