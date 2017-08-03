Game of Thrones’ Jamie Lannister and Euron Greyjoy are BFFs

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jamie Lannister and Pilou Asbæk who plays Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones took a break and broke character to watch a soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona on Thursday.

Fans had mixed emotions.

Cersei: “Just go to the game and talk with him. I’m sure you have something in common.” Jamie: “Well, actually, funny thing about that…” pic.twitter.com/f6oFVvs6kA — Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) August 3, 2017

When your sister forces you to spend time with her new boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/sKCUQjRk9X — Ben Soffer (@boywithnojob_) August 3, 2017

What has three hands and loves watching soccer? #GOT https://t.co/YaDWEQAMY6 — Kevin Faris (@KevinWFaris) August 3, 2017

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 7 airs on Sunday.