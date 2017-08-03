Game of Thrones’ Jamie Lannister and Euron Greyjoy are BFFs
...in real life
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jamie Lannister and Pilou Asbæk who plays Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones took a break and broke character to watch a soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona on Thursday.
Fans had mixed emotions.
Cersei: “Just go to the game and talk with him. I’m sure you have something in common.”
Jamie: “Well, actually, funny thing about that…” pic.twitter.com/f6oFVvs6kA
— Matt Mullin (@matt_mullin) August 3, 2017
When your sister forces you to spend time with her new boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/sKCUQjRk9X
— Ben Soffer (@boywithnojob_) August 3, 2017
What has three hands and loves watching soccer? #GOT https://t.co/YaDWEQAMY6
— Kevin Faris (@KevinWFaris) August 3, 2017
The fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 7 airs on Sunday.