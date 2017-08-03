Listen Live

Game of Thrones’ Jamie Lannister and Euron Greyjoy are BFFs

...in real life

By Entertainment, Funny

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jamie Lannister and Pilou Asbæk who plays Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones took a break and broke character to watch a soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona on Thursday.

Fans had mixed emotions.

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones season 7 airs on Sunday.

