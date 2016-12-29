Game of Thrones is Still the Most Illegally Downloaded TV Show

For the fifth year in a row, Game of Thrones is the most pirated TV show on the internet.

Right after the season six finale (at it’s peak), 350,000 people were sharing at least one episode.

The second most illegally downloaded show of the year is AMC’s The Walking Dead followed by HBO’s newest, Westworld.

It was reported earlier this month that Amazon’s new automotive show starring the boy from Top Gear had bumped Game of Thrones for the #1 position on the list. While it’s the most pirated British TV show in history, it’s only #10 on this list.

Here are the top 10 most illegally downloaded TV shows of 2016:

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Walking Dead

3. Westworld

4. The Flash

5. Arrow

6. The Big Bang Theory

7. Vikings

8. Lucifer

9. Suits