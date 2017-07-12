‘Game of Thrones’ Filmed Three Fake Scenes

The seventh season of Game of Thrones premiers July 16th, and don’t be surprised if those spoilers you’ve read about don’t turn out to be true.

Kit Harrington a.k.a. Jon Snow says he and his fellow actors have been sworn to secrecy about this season’s stoylines. He also revealed that the show’s writers and producers had the actors film three fake scenes knowing paparazzi were around to take photos. He says he filmed the scenes, which took five hours each to film, on his day off because he wants to stay on the writers and producers good side. Knowing how many characters die in Game of Thrones, that’s probably a good idea.

However, this could all be a huge lie because we all know Jon Snow knows nothing.