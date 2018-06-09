Furry Friends Garage & Bake Sale

The Furry Friends Animal Shelter is a non-profit, no-kill organization dedicated to providing shelter and love to abandoned, lost or rescued animals in the Barrie community. We provide care to almost 1,000 cats and kittens each year. We do not euthanize healthy animals for any reason.

We are hosting a garage and bake sale to help raise funds for our shelter to help with costs and care for all our cats and kittens. Come on down and help support us!

