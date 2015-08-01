Fundy for Undies Campaign – In support of the David Busby Street Centre
Over the winter we aim to collect 750 pairs of socks and underwear. You can donate directly to The David Busby Street Centre (88 Mulcaster St) or at any of our drop off locations:
Theatre By The Bay – 55 Dunlop St E Unit 1
Georgian Detailing – 570 Bryne Dr
Continental Currency Exchange – Georgian Mall
Active Green + Ross – 38 Anne St South
Baytowne Hyundai – 191 Mapleview Dr W
BayCity Kia – 52 King St
For more info, you can check out our post on the club’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/barrierotaract) or our instagram (@barrierotaract)