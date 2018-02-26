Funds Still Rolling in for Youth Haven Fundraiser
Emergency Youth Shelter Nearly Halfway To Goal, Still Accepting Donations
Money is still coming in, but the Coldest Night of The Year has already raised nearly $40,000. Saturday night’s walk in support of Youth Haven Barrie involved over 220 participants, 32 teams, and 70 volunteers. The 20-bed emergency shelter had set a goal of $100,000 for this year’s walk, but donations are still being tallied and accepted until the end of March at www.cnoy.org.