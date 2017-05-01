FugitiveFriday Success Story

A hashtag helped put the cuffs on a wanted man. The South Simcoe Police say a 38-year-old Bradford man didn’t show up to court on Thursday, prompting an arrest warrant being issued. That lead to police taking advantage of a Friday Twitter tradition: police featured the wanted individual as part of a social media #FugitiveFriday post. A citizen called police Saturday morning, after spotting first the post, then the suspect. He was taken into custody shortly after.