Frying Pan Weapon Of Choice in Bradford Altercation

A Sunderland man is up on charges after they say he took a swing at a guy in Bradford, using a frying pan. South Simcoe Police responded to this one, saying they got to the apartment around 11:00 Saturday night. A woman told police she’d tried to prevent a man from coming into her apartment to confront her brother, but the suspect reached around her and struck the brother with a frying pan anyhow. A 27-year-old will answer to an Assault With A Weapon charge, while the victim wasn’t severely injured.