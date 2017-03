Wasaga Beach Paintball Adventure

Saturday, March 18th 2017

10am (doors open @ 9am)

Frosty’s Revenge Winter Big Game

Summer vs. Winter – this game results have been more accurate than Wiarton willy! it is a great way to get in some winter ball, win some prizes and have a great outdoor experience!

$12 entry for equipment owners

$23 entry with rental package

Paint sale .06 a ball