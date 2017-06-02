Front Line OPP To Be Issued Anti-OD Drug

Front line OPP officers will have a new tool in their belts: naloxone. A kit with two doses of this nasal spray is being issued to each front line officer, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose for about 20 minutes or so. Long enough the person suffering the OD could get the emergency treatment needed. Officers will also be outfitted with new equipment including respiratory mask, safety goggles, and special gloves, to protect them during drug searches. “We take the health and safety of our members and our communities very seriously.” says OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes. “With the increased prevalence of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and synthetic opioid powders on our streets, there is a very real danger of exposure and these steps are being taken to ensure the safety of those we serve and our officers.”