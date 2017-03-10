Break-ins, Breath Tests And Community Engagement

MIDLAND

A couple of Midland residents are getting credit for two arrests. One called police early Wednesday morning about a person she saw riding a motorized bike from driveway to driveway in an east end neighbourhood, looking in vehicles. A 30 year old man has been charged with Trespass By Night. And a 17 year old has been charged after a west end woman awoke, looked out her window, and saw someone skulking around with a flashlight before breaking into a garage.

TAY TOWNSHIP

OPP have charged a 27 year old Tiny Township man and a 25 year old man from Midland after what they call a violent break-in on Talbot Street in Tay Township. Police say two men, wearing disguises, forced their way into the home. The occupants were able to get them out again and call police. Charges include Assault and Disguise With Intent

BRADFORD, INNISFIL

South Simce Police conducted more RIDE checks Thursday night. More than 600 vehicles were stopped and 16 breath tests administered. Two drivers were charged with Warn Range offences and had their licences suspended – one had been similarly charged in the same location a year ago. Officers say a third driver saw the RIDE check ahead and attempted to avoid it by backing up. He was unsuccessful, failed a breath test and was charged accordingly.