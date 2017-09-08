Listen Live

Friday’s Weather

And how about the weekend?

By News
Today Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight  Clearing early this evening. Low 6.
Sat Sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 16.
Night Clear. Low plus 3.
Sun Sunny. High 19.
Night Clear. Low plus 4.
Mon Sunny. High 22.
Night Increasing cloudiness. Low 7.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 10.
Wed A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 9.
Thu A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

