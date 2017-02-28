Listen Live

French Voters Call for Barack Obama to Run in Presidential Election

The petition is already over 40,000 signatures strong

By Morning Show, Politics, Uncategorized

France’s voters are pushing for Barack Obama to become their next President with a website and petition that were launched Monday.

According to The Independent:

“A website and poster campaign launched on Monday, titled “Obama17”, calls on French people to make the “radical choice” of signing a petition asking that the former US President to run for the position of 25th head of state in the 2017 leadership race.”

Read more here.

Related posts

Man Quits Job With Toilet-Themed Resignation Letter

David Bowie’s Lawyers Searching for Secret Love Children

Storm Chasers Give Bill Paxton Epic Tribute

WATCH: Everything Important You May Have Missed From the Oscars

There are So Many Bar Fights in Boston, the City is Considering Banning Glassware

WATCH: Two Kids (one Human and one Goat) Have a Conversation

David Bowie Fans Are Raising Money to Build Lightning Bolt Statue in his Honour

Kid Asks Cops for Homework Help, Gets Answer Wrong

WATCH: ‘Iron Crotch Kung-Fu’ Master Takes Kicks to the Crotch