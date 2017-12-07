Freezin’ for a Reason

This morning at 9am, Craig and Cat from the ROCK 95 Morning Crew started a quest to raise upwards of $20,000 in cash and toy donations in support of the ROCK 95 – KOOL FM Toy Drive.

The Morning Crew is at the Canadian Tire Store on Mapleview Drive in south Barrie and will stay there for 24 full hours or until the goal is met. They are looking for your help to be able to send them home before the end of their shift on Friday morning.

For your donation, you’ll receive a big “thank you” plus, you’ll be entered into a draw for a chance to win tickets to see Theory of a Deadman live at Maverick’s Music Hall in Barriue next Spring.

Please help the Morning Crew help the Toy Drive today all day and night until hopefully the goal is raised. We want to see every child in our regional area get the type of Christmas they deserve.