Listen Live

Free Transit in Orillia Today

For the Orillia Santa Claus Parade

By News

If you are worried about weather conditions and traffic getting to the Santa Claus Parade in Orillia today, you might want to try transit.

Orillia will have free transit today for the Santa Claus parade! The City of Orillia says transit will be free from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. courtesy of the staff and management of your local Tim Hortons.

However during the parade, transit will not be operating from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. this afternoon, it is one of the largest parades North of Toronto.

Related posts

AC/DC Co-Founder Malcolm Young Has Died

SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS DAY

Orillia Food Drive Today

Are You Ready For Winter?

Here Comes Santa Claus!

Bad Guys Broke Through Wall to Get To Drugs

Wynne Expecting College Classes to Be In Session As Of Thursday

Tanker Rollover In Beeton

Volunteer At County Long Term Care Homes and Maybe Learn a Thing or Two