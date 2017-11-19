Free Transit in Orillia Today

If you are worried about weather conditions and traffic getting to the Santa Claus Parade in Orillia today, you might want to try transit.

Orillia will have free transit today for the Santa Claus parade! The City of Orillia says transit will be free from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. courtesy of the staff and management of your local Tim Hortons.

However during the parade, transit will not be operating from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The parade starts at 1 p.m. this afternoon, it is one of the largest parades North of Toronto.