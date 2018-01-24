Listen Live

Free Help For Kids Who Want To Quit Smoking

OHIP+ To Cover Counselling, Medication Costs

By News

Some timely news coming from the Province today, as it announces changes with OHIP+ mean free counselling and medication to help kids quit smoking. Anyone 24 and under can get the free services, with counselling by a pharmacist, and free smoking cessation medicine too. Today is Weedless Wednesday by the way, the mid-point of National Non-Smoking Week. It’s a Canadian creation, been going since 1988 in an effort to educate about the dangers of smoking and to get folks to quit.

Related posts

MISSING: Aurora Man That May Be In Georgian Bay Township

Newmarket Arrest of Toronto Man Lead To Charges Out of Innisfil

Midland Police Service Given Official Expiry Date

The Rap Sheet

Huge Concrete Water Pipes Next Wave In Affordable Housing?

Simcoe-Grey MP Kellie Leitch Will Not Seek Re-Election

Barrie: No Place For Millenials

Cops Say A Barrie Woman Had 30 Grams of Fentanyl Hidden On Her

UPDATE: Fire Service Peg Electrical Issue as Cause of Studabaker’s Fire