Barrie Bean Counter is giving away 100 free coffees tomorrow!

It’s to mark Ontario’s first Common Kindness Day. They’re just one of 10 Ontario coffee shops giving away free coffee.

It all starts at 8 a.m. Get there early because it’s theĀ first 100 people there who will get the free cup of Joe! There is a catch though: you must pay the kindness forward to someone else!

Barrie Today has more.

Main Image courtesy of barrietoday.com