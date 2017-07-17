Freddie Mercury Biopic Starring Rami Malek Is Officially On

It’s official, Mr Robot star Rami Malek is set to star as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in a biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody. The film will be directed by Bryan Singer, who is best known for The Usual Suspects and the bulk of the X-Men franchise.

The long-rumoured film goes into pre-production next week. Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor are both involved in the project as executive music producers.

More via Queen’s official site:

Rami Malek has signed up to take on the challenging rôle of Freddie Mercury. Who could imagine a more perfect fit than this brilliant actor ? At this stage you probably know him best for TV’s Mr Robot. Roger and Brian told QOL: “Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.” After months of speculation, QOL can also confirm that the film is now ‘as-close-as-that’ to start of shooting. Pre-production begins next week in the UK to prepare for start of principal photography in around London as soon as mid-September. You are probably wondering, who will play Roger, Brian and John??? That, friends, is news for another day, and just one good reason for you to make QOL and Queen Facebook your regular stops to check in for the very latest updates, and who, knows, maybe even one or two exclusives. Come back soon. You don’t know what you might be missing. Hint: Fancy being in the film?

So let’s get to guessing on who will join the cast.