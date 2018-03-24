Fraud case leads to multiple charges against Surrey man

A Surrey man is facing multiple charges after a case of fraud at a Barrie bank Friday. Barrie Police received a call Thursday from the manager of a bank on Bayfield Street in regards to a man who was on scene attempting to obtain a bank draft. The man withdrew two large amounts of money and used them to purchase various quantities of gold bars from the Hock Shop in Barrie. The bank manager received information that the male may be presenting false identification and upon attending the bank a third time to withdraw funds from the line of credit, the police were called to investigate further. The 34 year old from British Columbia faces charges of Fraud, Attempted Fraud, Identity Theft and Identity Fraud.