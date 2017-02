Kurt Cobain would have turned 50 on Monday, February 20th. In honour of the day, his daughter shared a heartfelt message to late father on Instagram.

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST

Cobain was found dead by suicide on April 8, 1994, at the age of 27, in his Seattle home. Frances was just 19 months old.

