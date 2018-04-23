Listen Live

Fourteen Grand In Cocaine Seized Following Barrie Break and Enter

Man Admitted To Theft, Claiming It Was to Help Settle A Debt

By News

About fourteen grand in cocaine is off the streets after a B&E call to the Yonge and Little area of Barrie. Someone came back home from an extended absence on Thursday to find they’d been robbed. A neighbour told police they chatted with someone claiming to be a family friend checking on the place, while it’s likely they’re not a family friend anymore. Cops say the suspect admitted to the theft, saying the stuff taken was collateral on a debt owed. When police went to arrest him Friday, they claim he had about $14,500 in cocaine, along with a quantity of pot and hash. A 33-year-old Barrie man facing the following charges:

  • Break & Enter with Intent to Commit Theft
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Breach of Recognizance
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cannabis Marijuana
  • Possession of Cannabis Marijuana
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cannabis Resin
  • Possession of Cannabis Resin
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine
  • Possession of Cocaine

He was held at the Barrie Police Service pending a bail hearing to answer to his charges.  The stolen property recovered during the search warrant was returned to the victim.

The Rap Sheet