Foursome Facing List Of Charges After Home Invasion and Police Chase

Three men and one woman facing a whole bunch of criminal charges today, after Barrie Police say the foursome hoofed it from the scene of a crime. A possible home invasion called in along Canary Reed Court around 8, responding officers were told by the lone victim the four suspects forced their way in around 4:00 that morning, looking for someone else who wasn’t home. Not long after, the four were spotted driving along Grove Street, kicking off a police chase that ended when the suspect vehicle hit a snowbank. All four scattered, but K9 officers picked off the three men right away, the woman was found not far off. A 27-year-old male, 23-year-old male, 24-year old male and 26-year-old female, all from Barrie have been charged with the following charges:

Forcible Entry

Wear Disguise With Intent

Robbery Using Firearm

Firearm – Use While Committing Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Carry Concealed Weapon

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon , Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm or Ammunition

Using Firearm in the Commission of Offence

Forcible Confinement

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was Firearm

The driver of the vehicle, the 27-year-old male, was also charged with:

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Seized from the vehicle was the following: