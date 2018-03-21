Listen Live

Foursome Facing List Of Charges After Home Invasion and Police Chase

Three Men, One Woman Accused of Forcing Their Way Into a Barrie Home

Three men and one woman facing a whole bunch of criminal charges today, after Barrie Police say the foursome hoofed it from the scene of a crime. A possible home invasion called in along Canary Reed Court around 8, responding officers were told by the lone victim the four suspects forced their way in around 4:00 that morning, looking for someone else who wasn’t home. Not long after, the four were spotted driving along Grove Street, kicking off a police chase that ended when the suspect vehicle hit a snowbank. All four scattered, but K9 officers picked off the three men right away, the woman was found not far off. A 27-year-old male, 23-year-old male, 24-year old male and 26-year-old female, all from Barrie have been charged with the following charges:

  • Forcible Entry
  • Wear Disguise With Intent
  • Robbery Using Firearm
  • Firearm – Use While Committing Offence
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Pointing a Firearm
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
  • Carry Concealed Weapon
  • Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon , Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm or Ammunition
  • Using Firearm in the Commission of Offence
  • Forcible Confinement
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was Firearm

The driver of the vehicle, the 27-year-old male, was also charged with:

  • Flight from Police
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Seized from the vehicle was the following:

  • Machete
  • Loaded folding stock, semi-automatic assault rifle
  • Pellet replica handgun
  • Bear spray
  • Homemade pepper spray

