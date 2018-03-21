Foursome Facing List Of Charges After Home Invasion and Police Chase
Three Men, One Woman Accused of Forcing Their Way Into a Barrie Home
Three men and one woman facing a whole bunch of criminal charges today, after Barrie Police say the foursome hoofed it from the scene of a crime. A possible home invasion called in along Canary Reed Court around 8, responding officers were told by the lone victim the four suspects forced their way in around 4:00 that morning, looking for someone else who wasn’t home. Not long after, the four were spotted driving along Grove Street, kicking off a police chase that ended when the suspect vehicle hit a snowbank. All four scattered, but K9 officers picked off the three men right away, the woman was found not far off. A 27-year-old male, 23-year-old male, 24-year old male and 26-year-old female, all from Barrie have been charged with the following charges:
- Forcible Entry
- Wear Disguise With Intent
- Robbery Using Firearm
- Firearm – Use While Committing Offence
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon , Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm or Ammunition
- Using Firearm in the Commission of Offence
- Forcible Confinement
- Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was Firearm
The driver of the vehicle, the 27-year-old male, was also charged with:
- Flight from Police
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Seized from the vehicle was the following:
- Machete
- Loaded folding stock, semi-automatic assault rifle
- Pellet replica handgun
- Bear spray
- Homemade pepper spray