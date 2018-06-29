Listen Live

Four Suspects Sought In Gas Bar Robbery

Appeared to be their teens

Barrie Police are tracking three males and one female after a robbery early Friday morning at the Essa Gas Bar and Circle K Store at 99 Mapleview Drive East. Four individuals entered the store just after 2 am – one armed with a handgun, another with a knife. A demand was made for cigarettes while the others took various items from around the store, placing them into bags before fleeing.

The suspects are described as:

Male, white

  • 16 to 18 years
  • 5’8” to 6’
  • Thin build
  • Wearing an orange toque, red bandana covering the lower face, orange glove on right hand, black hoodie, black jogging pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack and armed with a handgun

Male, white

  • 16 to 18 years
  • 5’6” to 5”8”
  • Medium build
  • Wearing a grey shirt covering his head and face, blue t-shirt, jeans (ripped), “Adidas” sandals and carrying a black bag.

Female, white

  • 16 to 18 years
  • 5’5” to 5’6”
  • Small build
  • Wearing a black cloth covering the lower face, two-toned blue hoodie, beige pants and brown boots

Male, white

  • 16 to 18 years
  • 5’8” to 6’
  • Thin build
  • Wearing a black cloth covering the lower face, grey hoodie, black pants , blue/black running shoes, carrying a black backpack and armed with a knife

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Berriault of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, dberriault@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

