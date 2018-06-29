Four Suspects Sought In Gas Bar Robbery

Barrie Police are tracking three males and one female after a robbery early Friday morning at the Essa Gas Bar and Circle K Store at 99 Mapleview Drive East. Four individuals entered the store just after 2 am – one armed with a handgun, another with a knife. A demand was made for cigarettes while the others took various items from around the store, placing them into bags before fleeing.

The suspects are described as:

Male, white

16 to 18 years

5’8” to 6’

Thin build

Wearing an orange toque, red bandana covering the lower face, orange glove on right hand, black hoodie, black jogging pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack and armed with a handgun

Male, white

16 to 18 years

5’6” to 5”8”

Medium build

Wearing a grey shirt covering his head and face, blue t-shirt, jeans (ripped), “Adidas” sandals and carrying a black bag.

Female, white

16 to 18 years

5’5” to 5’6”

Small build

Wearing a black cloth covering the lower face, two-toned blue hoodie, beige pants and brown boots

Male, white

16 to 18 years

5’8” to 6’

Thin build

Wearing a black cloth covering the lower face, grey hoodie, black pants , blue/black running shoes, carrying a black backpack and armed with a knife

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Berriault of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigation Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129, dberriault@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com