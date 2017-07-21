Listen Live

Four Charged In Connection to Oro Medonte Hold Up

Gun and Knife Used In Robbery

By News

An armed robbery in Oro Medonte has four people facing charges. Two men reportedly went into a Ridge Road business around 9:00 Monday night, one of the armed with a gun, the other with a knife. OPP say the two demanded cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets, before taking off. Further investigation lead officers to arrest four people in connection to this theft. All four, from the GTA, face charges including Armed Robbery.

Related posts

Registration Still Open For Weekend Ride In Support of Youth Haven

Orillia Mulling Over Free WiFi

Making The Beach More Accessible

UPDATE: Local Scout Leader Needs Your Help Getting Home

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Plane Crash Wasn’t A Crash

Blake Street Fire Electrical In Nature

Bracebridge Teen Charged With Luring, Possessing Child Porn

Prime Minister Trudeau Ready For Zach To Make Tracks