Four Charged In Connection to Oro Medonte Hold Up
Gun and Knife Used In Robbery
An armed robbery in Oro Medonte has four people facing charges. Two men reportedly went into a Ridge Road business around 9:00 Monday night, one of the armed with a gun, the other with a knife. OPP say the two demanded cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets, before taking off. Further investigation lead officers to arrest four people in connection to this theft. All four, from the GTA, face charges including Armed Robbery.