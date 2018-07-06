Listen Live

Four arrested and charged in Innisfil drug investigation

South Simcoe Police executed a search warrant at a rural property early Thursday morning

Four people arrested and charged after a drug investigation in Innisfil. The search warrant, conducted by South Simcoe Police, happened at a rural property early Thursday morning. Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and bulk quantities of drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

A 25 year old Brampton man, a 24 year old Mississauga woman and a pair of Innisfil men (ages 47 and 48) were charged with drug and firearm-related charges including:

  • Careless use of a Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Possession of Heroin, Cocaine and other drugs
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

