Four arrested and charged in Innisfil drug investigation

Four people arrested and charged after a drug investigation in Innisfil. The search warrant, conducted by South Simcoe Police, happened at a rural property early Thursday morning. Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and bulk quantities of drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.

A 25 year old Brampton man, a 24 year old Mississauga woman and a pair of Innisfil men (ages 47 and 48) were charged with drug and firearm-related charges including: