Four arrested and charged in Innisfil drug investigation
South Simcoe Police executed a search warrant at a rural property early Thursday morning
Four people arrested and charged after a drug investigation in Innisfil. The search warrant, conducted by South Simcoe Police, happened at a rural property early Thursday morning. Officers seized a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition and bulk quantities of drugs including crack cocaine and heroin.
A 25 year old Brampton man, a 24 year old Mississauga woman and a pair of Innisfil men (ages 47 and 48) were charged with drug and firearm-related charges including:
- Careless use of a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of Heroin, Cocaine and other drugs
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking