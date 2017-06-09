Former Yankees Pitcher is the Next Bachelor Canada

25 women will be vying for the hand of former Major League Baseball player Chris Leroux on the next season of Bachelor Canada. The news was announced Thursday.

33-year-old Leroux was born in Montreal and played with the Florida Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and New York Yankees over his six-year MLB career. He had a 1-3 career record with a 6.03 earned-run average in 71 2/3 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts. He also had a stint in the minor league system playing with the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Leroux competed for Canada internationally, winning gold at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto. The next season of Bachelor Canada premiers this fall.