Former RVH Doc Gets Two-year Prison Stretch

A former ER doctor at RVH has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of forging prescriptions for fentanyl, and trafficking in the drug, to feed his own addiction to the pain killer. Darryl Gebien had faced 145 charges, but pleaded guilty to one count of forging 445 fentanyl prescriptions and one of trafficking. The judge gave him credit for pleading guilty, as well for as the rehab programs he had attended while awaiting trial.