Former Penetanguishene Mayor Remembered

Flags at half staff in Penetanguishene today, to recognize the passing of a former mayor. His worship Vince Moreau passed early yesterday at age 93, having served Penetanguishene for eight years starting in 1970. Moreau also found himself inducted into the Penetanguishene Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, for his roles as organizer, participant, or even spectator. “Our thoughts are with his family at this time.” said Mayor Gerry Marshall. “From what I have been told by former members of Council and residents in the community Mayor Moreau’s time in Townhall included moments of kindness, of generosity to his council colleagues and real efforts to do what he thought was best for Penetanguishene.”