Former Pearl Jam Drummer Blasts Rock Hall for Snub

Dave Abbruzzese was Pearl Jam's drummer from 1991-1994

What’s a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction without drama? Ex-Pearl Jam drummer, Dave Abbruzzese has taken to Facebook to once again blast the Rock Hall after his name was left off the list of members who will be inducted with Pearl Jam. Just the original drummer Dave Krusen and current drummer Matt Cameron made the cut of the five drummers who have been part of the group.

Abbruzzese joined the band in 1991 for the Ten tour, and played two of Pearl Jam’s biggest albums, Vs. and Vitalogy.

Here’s his Facebook rant:

My friend Kari posted the following; (From my friend Kari)“So… Rock & Roll Hall of Fucktardia. Ergh.It makes…

Posted by David Abbruzzese on Wednesday, December 21, 2016

