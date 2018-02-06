Former OPC Leader Says False Allegations Undermine #MeToo Movement

Former Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown has spoken out on social media for the first time since stepping down. the Simcoe-North MPP expressed on Twitter this afternoon gratitude to his supporters and said the Me Too movement is a powerful tool and that false accusations undermine that effort. A second tweet shortly after claims he will work hard for change within his party and in the province, adding it is time to win again.

I am immensely grateful for all the support expressed to my family and myself. #metoo can be a tool to lift society and I applaud that effort.

False allegations however undermine that good work.

The truth will come out.

Thank you to all.

— Patrick Brown (@brownbarrie) February 6, 2018