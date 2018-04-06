Former Funeral Home Director Charged with Defrauding Victims of Nearly Half a Million

A onetime funeral home director out of Wasaga Beach is being accused of defrauding 86 people out of almost 400 grand. The OPP say the 52-year-old Newmarket resident, formerly of Wasaga, has been charged in connection to incidences at Watts Funeral Homes in Wasaga Beach, Penetanguishene, and Midland. The Bereavement Authority of Ontario has since refunded these victims their money.