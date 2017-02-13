Listen Live

Former Fairgrounds Can’t Foster Financial Footing

Lands At Essa And 400 Can't Live Up To Potential Without Wider Roads, Says Owner

A last minute appeal failed to speed up the road widening of a Barrie bottleneck. A deputation was held in city council Monday night from the folks at Osmington Inc., those who own the former fairground land on Essa Road near the 400, asking council to consider adding the widening to this year’s budget, thus all but guaranteeing the work be started soon. The budget approved Monday did not contain money to widen the road in front of the fairgrounds; it was one of many expenses cut during deliberations. Brad Keast with Osmington says without widening Essa Road, the unused land can’t live up to its potential.
While the city didn’t add any spending on Essa Road into the budget by the end of the night, city staff have been instructed to work with the land owners to find a way to finance the road widening.

