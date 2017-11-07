Listen Live

Former Blue Jays Pitcher Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash

It's a sad day in the baseball world.

By Sports

Roy Halladay, 40, died in a plane crash today in the Gulf of Mexico.

Not only was he one of greatest pitchers to ever play, but he was also a licensed pilot.

He was with the Jays from 1998-2009. With them he won 148 games and also received the 2003 Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher. Just this past June he was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Toronto Blue Jays Official Twitter account released this statement:

No survivors were found. No word on whether there were other passengers or where the plane was going.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Related posts

WATCH: High School Student w/ Cerebral Palsy Scores Inspirational Touchdown

Hockey is Mourning the Loss of Gord Downie

Justin Timberlake to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

30th Annual Snowmobile, ATV and Powersports Show

U2 Postpones Concert So Fans Can Watch Soccer

WATCH: Vegas Went Silent Last Night During a Powerful 58 Seconds

Smith Brothers Baseball Central

NFL is BACK!

Michael Phelps Challenges Conor McGregor to a Swimming Race