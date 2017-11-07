Former Blue Jays Pitcher Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash

Roy Halladay, 40, died in a plane crash today in the Gulf of Mexico.

Not only was he one of greatest pitchers to ever play, but he was also a licensed pilot.

I keep telling my dad flying the Icon A5 low over the water is like flying a fighter jet! His response….. I am flying a fighter jet!! pic.twitter.com/30eVjz9eS6 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 31, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

He was with the Jays from 1998-2009. With them he won 148 games and also received the 2003 Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher. Just this past June he was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Toronto Blue Jays Official Twitter account released this statement:

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

No survivors were found. No word on whether there were other passengers or where the plane was going.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.