Forget Flowers, DONUTS Are The Way To Go!

I smell a new wedding trend!!

Fun-loving bride Paige Kirk from Sydney, Australia has gone viral after she decided to surprise her bridesmaids, and guests, by opting out of the typical floral bouquets, for bouquets of freshly baked donuts instead!

The moment that the Bride told the bridesmaids that they’ll be walking down the aisle with donut bouquets! A post shared by Dessert Boxes™ (@dessertboxes) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Even though the bouquets looked and undoubtedly smelled absolutely delicious, the ladies said they didn’t really eat them because they had already filled up on food beforehand. (I’m betting though those donuts didn’t stand a chance once everyone got on the dance floor!)

(Images Courtesy of Paige Burgess)