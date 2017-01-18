Forged Receipts Land Midland Employee in Hot Water

A Midland man is likely looking for a new job and a lawyer, after a police investigation lead to Fraud charges. Midland Police Service’s criminal investigators started digging through the books of a south end business, and say an employee has been submitting phony invoices since 2014. The company lost about three grand to these forged receipts, and a 54-year-old man has been charged in connection to it. He won’t be in a courtroom until March.