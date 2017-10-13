Foreigner’s ‘Juke Box Hero’ Musical to Open Next Summer

Foreigner’s music has been transformed into a musical. Juke Box Hero will tell the story of the town of Blaydon, Pa., that is saved with the emergence of a rock group that helps bring in new business and industry.

The band’s founder, Mick Jones says he ran into singer Diana Ross 20 years ago and she suggested he turn the song Juke Box Hero into a musical. He said the idea has been in the back of his mind ever since.

There will be plenty of Foreigner songs peppered throughout the musical including I Want To Know What Love Is, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Hot Blooded, Urgent, and of course Juke Box Hero. Jones says he will have a say in choosing the cast to make sure the can handle the more demanding songs.

The musical is set to open next August in Alberta. If it gets a warm reception, organizers plan to take it to Toronto and across the rest of Canada.