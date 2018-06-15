Listen Live

Ford’s First Priority As Premier? Scrapping Cap-and-Trade

Premier-Designate Says He's Sticking With Campaign Promise

By News

Premier Designate Doug Ford says he’s sticking with a campaign promise. In one of his first media availabilities at Queen’s Park today, Ford says the PC government will demolish the liberal cap and trade system in an effort to find relief at the pumps.

“I made a promise to the people that we would take immediate action to scrap the cap-and-trade carbon tax and bring gas their prices down,” said Ford. “Today, I want to confirm that as a first step to lowering taxes in Ontario, the carbon tax’s days are numbered.”

Ford announced this morning that Ontario would be giving notice of plans to withdraw from any joint cap-and-trade agreements with Quebec and California, established by the outgoing Liberal government. The Premier-designate says Ontario will be taking steps to withdraw from any future cap-and-trade credit auctions.

“Eliminating the carbon tax and cap-and-trade is the right thing to do and is a key component in our plan to bring your gas prices down by 10 cents per litre,” said Ford. “It also sends a clear message that things are now different. No longer will Ontario’s government answer to insiders, special interests and elites. Instead, we will now have a government for the people. Help is here.”

Ford’s Government will be sworn in June 29th.

 

Related posts

Police Seeking Three Teens In Theft From The Bay

UPDATE: Air Taxi Begins Flying Today Between Toronto And Muskoka

A World Cup Guide for Dummies; Where to Watch in Barrie

All Day Ball Hockey Tournament Keeps Innisfil Fire On Its Feet

Canada To Investigate Allegations of High Pressure Sales Tactics Among Telecommunications Giants

Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Could Be In Barrie, Angus

The Rap Sheet

Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries In Overnight 400 Crash

Indoor Smoking Bans May Not Be 100% Effective