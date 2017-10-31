Listen Live

Forbes’ List of Top Earning Dead Celebrities of 2017

There are 3 musicians in the top 5

Michael Jackson has topped the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the 5th year in a row, bringing in $75 million. According to Forbes, his earnings are due to the release of a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalogue.

Here is the list of the top 10 top-earning dead celebrities.

1. Michael Jackson

It’s Michael Jackson’s fifth year at the top of this list. He earned a cool $75 million.

2. Arnold Palmer

He brought in $40 million from sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverages.

3. Charles Schulz

CHarles Schulz, the creator of the Peanuts franchise made $38 million last year.

4. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley continues to rake in the dough, earning $35 million.

5. Bob Marley 

Bob Marley’s legacy continues to pull in $23 million a year.

6. Tom Petty -He died just this month and earned $20 million this year, mostly from touring and earning more than $1 million per night.

7. Prince – Passed away April 21, 2016 and continues to earn millions annually. Last year he made $18 million.

Check out the full list here.

