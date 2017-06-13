Forbes 2017 List of the 100 Highest Paid Entertainers
There's a brand new #1
Things have been shaken up this year on Forbes List of the Highest Paid Entertainers of 2017. Last year’s list topper, Taylor Swift fell to #49 this year.
1. Diddy $130 million
2. Beyonce $105 million
3. J.K. Rowling $95 million
4. Drake $94 million
5. Christiano Ronaldo $93 million
6. The Weeknd $92 million
7. Howard Stern $90 million
8. Coldplay $88 million
9. James Patterson $87 million
10. LeBron James $86 million
