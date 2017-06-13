Listen Live

Forbes 2017 List of the 100 Highest Paid Entertainers

There's a brand new #1

Things have been shaken up this year on Forbes List of the Highest Paid Entertainers of 2017. Last year’s list topper, Taylor Swift fell to #49 this year.

1. Diddy $130 million

2. Beyonce $105 million

3. J.K. Rowling $95 million

4. Drake $94 million

5. Christiano Ronaldo $93 million

6. The Weeknd $92 million

7. Howard Stern $90 million

8. Coldplay $88 million

9. James Patterson $87 million

10. LeBron James $86 million

Check out the rest of the list here.

