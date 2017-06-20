Food gets political at Vladmir Poutine in Montreal

Vladmir Poutine in Montreal has a wild menu.

The Montreal Gazette caught up with the owners of the restaurant to talk about some of their menu items but you can see some of their selections firsthand on Instagram. The funniest that we found is the Trump Burger, a burger complete with an orange slice and corn sprouts on the top of the bun.

You can also indulge in the Kim Poutine (cheese, pork belly confit in 60 days aged beef fat and caramelized in Cola 1642), the Vladmir Poutine (smoked meat, beet confit, crispy onions and russian dressing) or the Mussolini Poutine (cheese and homemade authentic Italian sausage).

CC Image Courtesy of Ninian Reid via Flickr