Foo Fighters Will Appear On ‘Carpool Karaoke’
"Are You Ready?"
Following in the footsteps of Metallica, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Coldplay, the Foo Fighters have confirmed that they’ll be appearing on Carpool Karaoke. The Late Late Show teased their appearance with a tweet, which was then retweeted by the band.
Surprise! @foofighters #CarpoolKaraoke coming your way this week! pic.twitter.com/7co9hT013k
— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) September 18, 2017
The segment is set to air sometime this week