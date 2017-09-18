Listen Live

Foo Fighters Will Appear On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

"Are You Ready?"

By Entertainment

Following in the footsteps of Metallica, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Coldplay, the Foo Fighters have confirmed that they’ll be appearing on Carpool Karaoke. The Late Late Show teased their appearance with a tweet, which was then retweeted by the band.

The segment is set to air sometime this week

 

